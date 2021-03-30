Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police action against Thames Valley residents following Covid rule breaches

A total of 45 people reported for summons following incident on Saturday

Hampshire police have taken legal action against 45 people from the Thames Valley area following an illegal car meet in Basingstoke at the weekend.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary attended the scene on Rankine Road around 9pm on March 27.

Around 100 vehicles were said to be in attendance and many people fled when the police arrived.

In total, 45 individuals have been reported for summons in relation to a fixed penalty notice.

