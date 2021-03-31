Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham company put staff at risk

A WEST Berkshire company has admitted failing to ensure staff safety at work.

On Tuesday, March 9, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Thatcham-based engineering giant Xtrac.

The company was not present but admitted, via a legal representative who was present, failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of employees, including one Roger Ekanayake, at its Gables Way headquarters in Kennet Park.

Specifically, the charge relates to “using substances hazardous to health, namely machinery metalworking fluid capable of causing dermatitis” on April 24, 2019.

The charge was brought by the Health and Safety Executive and states the company contravened a section of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing, scheduled to be heard at Reading Magistrates’ Court in May. The company could face an unlimited fine.

Xtrac built its hi-tech, 88,000 sq ft factory in Kennet Park in 2000.

It supplies many top-level sectors of motor sport, including Formula 1, and has expanded into areas such as marine and aerospace engineering.

Last April Xtrac won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category for Innovation for its development of an Integrated Lightweight Electric Vehicle gearbox range spearheaded by chief executive Adrian Moore.