Thatcham's Spurcroft School benefits from Bluebird Care laptop donation

SPURCROFT Primary School has received an equipment upgrade following a donation from a care company.

Bluebird Care West Berkshire donated five laptops to the school, saying there was a great need and that the laptops would be extremely useful to staff and pupils.

The donated laptops will join the school’s bank of class-based laptops that are used to support pupils throughout their school day.

One pupil, Olivia, said: “Thank you, Bluebird Care. I will use the laptops to help me get better at my times tables by playing Times Tables Rockstars.”

Another pupil, Tristan, added: “Thank you for the laptops. I like doing research on them to search up about people’s lives.”

The laptops donated by the home care provider will benefit pupils with specific mobility needs who often use them when they need a break from writing, or if they need to write a large amount.

Children who struggle with literacy or mathematics or pupils with a lack of IT resources at home can also use the laptops to practice skills online.

Pupils who are self-isolating are able to borrow laptops from the school, which will help families with multiple children who may not have enough devices at home.

Bluebird Care West Berkshire director John Prendergast said: “One lovely member of the team, Emma Holgate, suggested donating these laptops to Spurcroft Primary School where all the pupils can benefit from them.

“We are so passionate about helping the local community, and we thought this was an amazing idea.

“It is wonderful to hear how the pupils will be putting the laptops to great use.”