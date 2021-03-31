Coronavirus West Berkshire: Newbury vaccination centre to start second doses tomorrow

NEWBURY Vaccination Centre will start administering second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations to residents from tomorrow (Thursday).

The centre, based at Newbury Racecourse, is ready to start moving through its patients once again. It announced on Saturday that it had completed 35,000 jabs.

The centre said that for some residents who already have an appointment for their second dose, the date might have to be changed slightly depending on the date they receive supply.

On its Facebook page it said: “Things should be largely the same as the first time around but you might find we have tweaked the way we work here and there as we have learnt and improved our flow.

“In some circumstances if you were given an appointment for your second dose, we may have to contact you to vary the date and time slightly.

“This is because the date we receive the delivery for your second dose might be slightly different to what we expected back then but we will let you know.

“If you weren't given an appointment for your second dose, your surgery will be in touch to arrange your appointment for 11 to 12 weeks after your first.

“If you are coming back, please try to bring your appointment card with you however don't panic if you can't find it!”

The centre encouraged everyone in cohorts 1-9 – the nine most vulnerable groups, including all over-50s – who haven’t been contacted or been able to book an appointment for their first vaccination, to contact their surgery as they will arrange a clinic to provide more first doses if there’s high enough demand.

The centre also said that it was waiting for more Government guidance on the possibility of vaccinating all adult residents living with people with weakened immune systems.

It said: “We are also aware that it was announced on Monday that the Government accepted a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to provide a vaccination to household members of adults who have weakened immune systems as part of cohort 6 [individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.]

“The Health Secretary has asked NHS England and Improvement (NHSE/I) to take this advice forward and we are waiting to receive their guidance and we will get in touch with relevant patients once this is received.”

The centre also urged residents aged 18 to 49 to be patient after a drop in supply delayed the roll-out of the vaccine to the under 50s.

It added: “If you are an adult under 50 years of age, we appreciate you will be anxious about when you will be invited to receive your vaccination.

“At present the government steer is that there will not be the vaccine availability nationally to open up the vaccination programme to 18-49 year olds in April so we have been asked to focus on providing second doses.

“Our flexibility is limited because the legal mechanism under which we administer vaccinations hasn't been updated to allow the younger groups yet.

“There will always be rumours about what's happening in other areas but our approach is consistent with other services in the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West system.

“As ever if we get an update we will let you know.”