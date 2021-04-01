Highclere school raises more than £650 for Red Nose Day

THORNGROVE School pupils were a marvel to behold on Red Nose Day as the children dressed up as their favourite heroes.

On March 19, children from the Highclere school got kitted out in Captain America, Spiderman, Harry Potter and army outfits, while many of the teachers donned their best yellow gear and blue overalls, coming as Minions.

Headteacher Adam King and deputy head Nick Graham greeted everybody at the gates dressed as an alicorn (a cross between Pegasus and a unicorn) and The Hulk respectively.

More than £680 was raised for the charity on the day through sales of Red Nose Day merchandise like the red nose, ear boppers and a key chain, while the school also put together a book of jokes and pranks the children had submitted, selling it for £1.

The money will go into a pot of more than £52m raised this year by Red Nose Day, which helps to tackle issues like homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse and mental health stigma in the UK and abroad.

School secretary and Minion Charlotte Higgs said the event had been a great way to boost everyone’s morale ahead of the Easter break.

She said: “It was fun, everyone was laughing.

“It lifted everyone’s spirits and the kids loved it.

“Mr King was trotting around like he was riding a horse – he and Mr Graham were doing a meet and greet at the gate which the kids loved.

“I think every member of staff was dressed up – we all had to take part and do it for the children at the end of the day.”

Although planned to be on sale all week, the school’s red noses sold out in just two days as generous parents sent their children to school with money to donate.

Ms Higgs continued: “I didn’t think we’d sell out the noses – parents were just sending in their kids with money not even to buy the noses.

“They were all so generous, which was brilliant.

“We always tend to do well for the charity fundraisers.

“I just think our children are very aware of helping people. Every time we have a charity event they all like to join in and help out and parents want to promote helping people outside of school.

“It’s a good thing for them to do so they’re all aware.”