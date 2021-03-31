Inquest opens into death of three-year-old Dylan Milsom from Newbury

AN inquest was opened today (Wednesday) into the tragic death of Dylan Milsom, who fell into the water near Ash Bridge, near Victoria Park, Newbury, on Saturday, March 13.

At the formal hearing in Reading Town Hall, assistant Berkshire coroner Katy Thorne QC said Dylan, of Doveton Way, Newbury, had been feeding the ducks by the weir with his mother, Shelley.

Ms Thorne added: "Unfortunately, around 11.30am Dylan suddenly fell into the water, the River Kennet. His mother, it has been reported to us, jumped in to try to save him but was dragged into the weir, as was, indeed, Dylan.

"Passers-by called the emergency services. The mother resurfaced a short distance away on the other side of the weir, having gone through the weir herself, and had to be rescued from the water.

"Sadly, Dylan's body was pulled from the river by the emergency services some time later. Paramedics quickly arrived and he was flown to the John Radcliffe Hospital [in Oxford] by air ambulance, but was later declared dead."

The hearing was told that Dylan's mother had the heartbreaking task of identifying her son's body later that day.

Ms Thorne went on: "The cause of death was given as 1(a) death by drowning. Pursuant to (the relevant chapters of) the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 an inquest must be held if the death is potentially unnatural. Because I have reason to suspect an unnatural cause of death – in other words, drowning – I must order an inquest.

"I confirm, in accordance with my statutory duty, that I have opened an inquest into the death of Dylan."

The full inquest has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 18.

Ms Thorne concluded the brief hearing by saying: "I would like to record my sincere condolences to Dylan's family and friends at this time."

Last week the Canal and River Trust, which owns the land where Dylan died, said it has spoken to a number of local agencies to try to establish a Water Safety Partnership.