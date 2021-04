Easter 2021 opening hours for supermarkets in West Berkshire and North Hampshire

Below are the opening hours for supermarkets across Newbury and the district.

Information taken from the supermarkets' websites.

ALDI

London Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 3

8am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-8pm

LIDL

London Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

8am-10pm

Saturday, April 3

8am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-8pm

LIDL

Newbury Retail Park, Pinchington Lane

Good Friday, April 2

8am-10pm

Saturday, April 3

8am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-8pm

M&S

Northbrook Street, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

8am-7pm

Saturday, April 3

8am-6pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-6pm

M&S SIMPLY FOOD

Newbury Retail Park, Pinchington Lane

Good Friday, April 2

8am-9pm

Saturday, April 3

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-9pm

SAINSBURY'S

Hectors Way, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 3

7am-11pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-8pm

SAINSBURY'S

Chapel Street, Thatcham

Good Friday, April 2

7am-11pm

Saturday, April 3

7am-11pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

7am-11pm

Easter Monday, April 5

7am-11pm

SAINSBURY'S

Mulfords Hill, Tadley

Good Friday, April 2

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 3

7am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-8pm

SAINSBURY'S

Bath Road, Calcot

Good Friday, April 2

8am-9pm

Saturday, April 3

7am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-8pm

TESCO EXTRA

Pinchington Lane, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

6am-midnight

Saturday, April 3

6am-midnight

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-6pm

TESCO SUPERSTORE

London Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

7am-11pm

Saturday, April 3

7am-11pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-6pm

TESCO METRO

Northbrook Street, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

7am-8pm

Saturday, April 3

7am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

7am-8pm

TESCO SUPERSTORE

Everland Road, Hungerford

Good Friday, April 2

7am-11pm

Saturday, April 3

7am-11pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

8am-6pm

WAITROSE

Oxford Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 2

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 3

8.30am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

9am-6pm

WAITROSE

The Broadway, Thatcham

Good Friday, April 2

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 3

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 4

Closed

Easter Monday, April 5

9am-6pm