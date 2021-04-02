West Berkshire Council contractors working overtime to clear litter and dog bins

COUNCIL contractors have been working extra hours to clear overflowing litter and dog waste bins.

The council – and the Newbury Weekly News – have received reports of overflowing bins as more people head out with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Contractors have been impacted by Covid-19 and the council said it was investing more money to prevent future overflows.

Staff worked additional hours last weekend to catch up with the backlog of rubbish and dog waste and will also work extra hours over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

West Berkshire Council spokesman Martin Dunscombe said: “Unfortunately staff have been struggling to keep up with the demand as several of them have been off work because they are either ill with Covid-19 themselves or are have been self-isolating. Staff who have been shielding are returning to work this week so we hope to get back to normal service.

“In anticipation of the easing of lockdown and the advent of warmer weather, the council is investing additional money to manage the impact of greater use of our parks and open spaces, this includes dealing with additional litter.”

The council urged dog walkers and park users to report overflowing bins and to take their waste home rather than dump it on a full bin.

Overflowing bins, and other problems, can be reported to the council at www.westberks.gov.uk/reportaproblem