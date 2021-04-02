Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire Council contractors working overtime to clear litter and dog bins

Staff struggling to keep up with demand due to coronavirus

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

West Berkshire Council contractors working overtime to clear litter and dog bins

COUNCIL contractors have been working extra hours to clear overflowing litter and dog waste bins.

The council – and the Newbury Weekly News – have received reports of overflowing bins as more people head out with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Contractors have been impacted by Covid-19 and the council said it was investing more money to prevent future overflows.

Staff worked additional hours last weekend to catch up with the backlog of rubbish and dog waste and will also work extra hours over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

West Berkshire Council spokesman Martin Dunscombe said: “Unfortunately staff have been struggling to keep up with the demand as several of them have been off work because they are either ill with Covid-19 themselves or are have been self-isolating. Staff who have been shielding are returning to work this week so we hope to get back to normal service.

“In anticipation of the easing of lockdown and the advent of warmer weather, the council is investing additional money to manage the impact of greater use of our parks and open spaces, this includes dealing with additional litter.”

The council urged dog walkers and park users to report overflowing bins and to take their waste home rather than dump it on a full bin.

Overflowing bins, and other problems, can be reported to the council at www.westberks.gov.uk/reportaproblem 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Company put staff at risk

Company put staff at risk

First images of new traffic free street to town released

First images of new traffic free street to town released

Thames Valley residents in illegal Basingstoke gathering

Police action against Thames Valley residents following Covid rule breaches

Inquest opens into death of three-year-old Dylan Milsom

Inquest opens into death of three-year-old Dylan Milsom

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33