Suspected paedophiles arrested following home raids

POLICE have executed a series of raids in recent weeks at the homes of people suspected of online sexual abuse of children.

And the ongoing operation throughout the region has already caught West Berkshire offenders in its net.

The revelation came in an interview with the Newbury Weekly News from Det Insp Jon Axford of the Thames Valley Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT).

DI Axford said the unit was stepping up its activities in response to a spike in online abuse during the coronavirus lockdown.

Referrals to the force from the National Crime Agency have risen by 93 per cent in the past 12 months.

Consequently, many offenders have been surprised by a knock at the door followed by the seizure of their laptops and iPhones.

In March alone, the team acted on 43 referrals with 31 arrests made and 276 items seized.

DI Axford said: “These offenders come from a variety of different backgrounds and situations.

“Many of them have families of their own, who have no idea whatsoever as to their offending.

“Wives, siblings, even children of offenders are devastated to find out what their loved one has been doing.

“The offenders are generally surprised and haven’t given enough thought to being caught, or they’ve been doing it a while and just carry on.”

Nevertheless, some offenders seem almost relieved to have been caught and stopped, he said.

DI Axford stressed: “Online child sexual abuse causes misery to its victims.

“The long-term effects of it are horrendous, and can damage people for life.

“The fact that the abuse is taking place online does not make it any less impactful.”

POLIT officers are accompanied on raids by local officers, many of whom have families themselves and on whom the job takes a toll.

DI Axford said: “These warrants should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks that this sort of offending is harmless and without consequence. It isn’t.

“We know exactly who you are, who you are talking to, and we will come to your house and arrest you, in front of your family and loved ones if necessary.

“These warrants are also not a one-off.

“We are constantly monitoring the intelligence we receive and we have an extremely good understanding of who is committing this type of offence.”

He added: “The message is clear – if you are online abusing or grooming children, you will be caught, you will go on the Sex Offenders’ Register, and you may go to prison.

“You could lose your job, your friends and your family and have to live with the stigma of your offending for the rest of your life.”

Thames Valley Police work with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation to prevent online child sexual abuse and support the families of those who are identified as offenders.

Their Stop It Now campaign provides free, anonymous and confidential support.

If you are concerned for the safety of a child, call Thames Valley Police on 101, or the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.

If you’re concerned about the sexual behaviour of an adult or a child, call 101 or the Stop it Now helpline on 0808 1000 900.