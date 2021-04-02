Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Roads closed near Crookham Hill due to ongoing police incident

Nature of incident is unknown

A number of roads around Crookham Hill are currently closed due to an ongoing police incident. 

Burys Bank Road is closed from the Greenham Control Tower roundabout heading east towards Crookham Hill, and Crookham Hill is closed from just south of Thatcham Train Station. 

Crookham Common Road is also closed from just past Thornford Park Hospital heading north towards Thatcham. 

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Updates as we get them.

