Murder investigation launched after woman's death in Crookham Hill, Thatcham

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Crookham Hill.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was found with significant injuries at Crookham Hill, Crookham Common, at around 11.45pm last night (Thursday) and has since died from her injuries.

Her next of kin has been informed and will be given support by specialist officers.

A man, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police say there is no wider threat to the public.

There is currently a large police presence in the area which is likely to remain for some time while the investigation continues and officers carry out enquiries in the area.

There are currently also road closures in place in Pipers Way, Station Road, Crookham Hill and Bury Banks Road which are likely to be in place for some time.

Detective chief inspector Andy Shearwood of the Major Crime Unit said: “I would firstly like to say our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has tragically died.

“I understand this may be concerning to the public and there will be a number of officers in the area while a thorough investigation is carried out.

“There is no wider threat to the public.

“If you have any concerns or have information you think could help this investigation, please feel free to approach the officers in the area.

“You can also call 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210138231.

“I’d like to thank the community for their support at this time, I know this will cause concern but also disruption in the local area so thank you for your ongoing support and patience in this matter.”