Police appeal for dash-cam footage after death of woman in Crookham Hill, Thatcham

Police have appealed for dash-cam footage following the death of a woman in Crookham Hill, Thatcham.

A murder investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police this morning (Friday) after a woman in her 40s was found with significant injuries at around 11.45pm last night.

She has since died, and a 35-year-old man has been arrested.

In an update to the appeal for information, police have requested that anyone in the Crookham Hill area last night to check any dash-cam footage for information.

A spokesperson said: “We would also ask that anyone in the area of Crookham Hill between 11.30pm (1/4) and midnight (2/4) to please check any dash-cam footage.

“If you captured anything which could help this investigation, please share that with the police.”

Anyone with information is urged to either approach officers in the area, call 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210138231.