A man has been charged with murder following a woman's death in Crookham Hill on Thursday.

Christopher Minards, 35, of Station Road, Thatcham, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody, and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on Monday.

The woman, in her 40s, has not been formally identified at this stage.