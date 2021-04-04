Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of April 4, 2021

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,305.

This represents a decrease of one compared to yesterday's figure, and the reasoning for this change is unclear.

Some cases were recently removed from the Government dashboard due to errors recording the data, although it is unclear which areas are being affected by this change.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 30 is 24, with 38 cases in the seven days to March 30.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 31,523,010 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of April 2, with 5,381,745 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,359,388, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 2,297.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,836.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 10.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 149,168 as of Friday, March 19.

Today's data is only from England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. No data has been reported for Wales.