Cannabis and alcohol found on children in Mortimer Park

Cannabis and alcohol found on children in park
Sun, 04 Apr 2021
Children were yesterday (Saturday) found in possession of cannabis and alcohol in Mortimer Park, according to Thames Valley Police.
A photo shared by the force's Pangbourne Team displayed confiscated items, including a cannabis grinder.
Officers are contacting the children's parents.
Cannabis & alcohol found with children in Mortimer Park.— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) April 3, 2021
We are off to see the parents now.#PangbourneNHPT #P0853 #P1176 #P5716 #C9882 #C7496 pic.twitter.com/ACcnmENM0L
Newbn00b
04/04/2021 - 20:37
Apple Sourz and a grinder? Police must have lots of time on their hands, in the grand scheme of what kids get up to this is pretty low down the list
