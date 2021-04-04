Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Cannabis and alcohol found on children in Mortimer Park

Police officers speak with parents following discovery

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Cannabis and alcohol found on children in Mortimer Park

Children were yesterday (Saturday) found in possession of cannabis and alcohol in Mortimer Park, according to Thames Valley Police.

A photo shared by the force's Pangbourne Team displayed confiscated items, including a cannabis grinder.

Officers are contacting the children's parents.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Newbn00b

    04/04/2021 - 20:37

    Apple Sourz and a grinder? Police must have lots of time on their hands, in the grand scheme of what kids get up to this is pretty low down the list

    Reply

Murder investigation launched after woman's death

Murder investigation launched after woman's death

Tina Turner hands out flowers in Newbury

Simply the best! – Tina Turner surprises Vaccination Centre volunteers at Newbury Racecourse

Man charged with murder following Crookham Hill death

Thatcham man charged with murder following Crookham Hill death

Roads closed near Crookham Hill due to police incident

Roads closed near Crookham Hill due to police incident

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33