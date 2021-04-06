Thatcham man appears in Reading Magistrates' Court charged with murder

A Thatcham man charged with murdering a woman in Crookham Hill has appeared in court.

Christopher Minards, aged 35, of Station Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday), charged with murdering a woman in her 40s on Thursday.

The court heard that his victim was mother-of-two Emma McArthur, 43.

Minards was also charged with one count of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He will appear at Reading Crown Court today.