Thatcham man appears in Reading Magistrates' Court charged with murder

John Herring

John Herring

A Thatcham man charged with murdering a woman in Crookham Hill has appeared in court. 

Christopher Minards, aged 35, of Station Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday), charged with murdering a woman in her 40s on Thursday. 

The court heard that his victim was mother-of-two Emma McArthur, 43.

Minards was also charged with one count of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He will appear at Reading Crown Court today. 

