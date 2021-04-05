Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Restraining order to protect woman from Newbury attacker

Defendant used violence to gain entry to home

A MAN has been made subject to a restraining order after he attacked a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 25, was Steven Ratic.

The 45-year-old, of Lingfield Road, Newbury, had denied assaulting Maira Ratic by beating her in Newbury on March 17 last year.

But magistrates did not believe his account and he was convicted of the offence following a trial.

Mr Ratic had also denied using violence to gain entry to a home in Greenlands Road, Newbury, knowing there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to the said entry, on the same occasion.

But he was convicted of that offence too.

Mr Ratic was fined a total of £450.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £770 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £45.

Finally, the court made Mr Ratic subject to a restraining order which prohibits him from contacting Maira Ratic, either directly or indirectly, for two years.

