Applications open for Greenham Trust summer Double Matched Day

APPLICATIONS are now open for Greenham Trust’s summer Double Matched Day, where every pound donated is turned into three.

From one minute past midnight on Friday, June 18, to 23.59pm on Saturday, June 19, five charitable organisations will have the chance to treble up to £5,000 of all money raised through donations and fundraising activities, to a total of £15,000.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, May 14.

This is the third Double Matched Day run by Greenham Trust – the first in July last year raised a whopping £181,000 following 1,359 donations to local charitable organisations, while the second – a Christmas special – raised £155,000 for 10 local charities.

Following the success of the previous Double Matched Days, the summer event will run for 48 hours, giving the selected charities more time to get the most out of their fundraising.

With up to £50,000 to be awarded to up to five charities on the day, the trust says it’s a valuable opportunity for communities and charities to turn each £1 donated into £3.

To be eligible for consideration, the charitable organisations must:

- Be within Greenham Trust’s area of funding in West Berkshire and North Hampshire

- Have a new live project on The Good Exchange by 5pm on Friday, May 14

- The project must require a minimum of £15,000 in funding

- Send an email to: events@greenhamtrust.com (including your fundraising plan for the day)

Projects need to be new applications on The Good Exchange which have not yet received any funding offers from Greenham Trust.

However, the charitable organisation may have received funding for a different project in the past and may have received funding offers for other live projects.

Successful applicants will be notified by close of business on Friday, May 21.

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.greenhamtrust.com/double