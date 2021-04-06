Police appeal after assault in Mortimer, West Berkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Mortimer last Tuesday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was alerted to someone in his garden in College Piece at 7am on March 30.

He went outside to warn the intruder away and was punched in the face, with the offender escaping into nearby woodland.

The victim did not require hospitalisation, sustaining a cut to his cheek.

The attacker is described as white, aged in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall, skinny with light brown or blond hair and a blond or ginger cropped beard.

He was wearing a shiny black tracksuit, blue and grey Nike trainers and a white Adidas baseball cap.

Investigating officer Pc Robert Perry, based at Newbury police station, said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, or who recognises the description of the offender, to please come forward.

"Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210132941.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website."