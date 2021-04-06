Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of April 6, 2021

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,311, an increase of one on yesterday's figure.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to April 1 is 20.8, with 33 cases in the seven days to April 1.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 31,622,367 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of April 5, with 5,496,716 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,364,529, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 2,379.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,882.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 20.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 149,168 as of Friday, March 19.

Data uploads have varied over Easter. Today, the UK numbers for cases and deaths contain 48 hour reporting periods for Wales.

Vaccination figures for all nations and the UK are for the usual 24 hour period.