Tributes paid to woman who died in Crookham Hill near Thatcham

The family of a woman who died in Crookham Hill last week have paid tribute to a "loving mother, daughter and friend".

Emma McArthur, aged 43, died from significant injuries at Crookham Hill, Crookham Common, at around 11.45pm on Thursday.

Christopher Minards, 35, appeared at Reading Crown Court today (Tuesday) charged with her murder.

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police her family said: “Darling Emma,

“Spiritual, spontaneous and a free spirit – with a love of mother nature especially animals and the outdoors. You had a thirst for learning, new skills and could turn your hand to most things.

“Practical – you have never shied away from life’s challenges, caring, thoughtful and always saw the best in everyone. A mother who always put her children before herself and whose love touched all those who were blessed with being able to call her a friend.

“Definitely unique and a one off. How empty our lives will be without you.

“Spread your wings and follow your dreams.

“Loving mother, daughter and friend.”

Minards was also charged with one count of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared at Reading Crown Court today and a trial is scheduled for November.