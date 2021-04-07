Parking wardens are 'essential key workers' West Berkshire Council says

PARKING wardens handing out fines are deemed to be essential key workers, West Berkshire Council has said.

Some local authorities have relaxed rules during lockdown. Government guidance does not specifically name parking wardens as key workers, but the district council said it has received unambiguous advice.

But not everyone has got the message.

One Newbury Weekly News reader wrote: “Under the lockdown regulations, traffic wardens are not essential workers. Non-essential workers in public administration and local government must be furloughed for the duration.

“Therefore, parking on council car parks should be free. West Berkshire Council has had the traffic wardens working all the time, charging for parking, issuing fines.”

The Government states key public service workers include “essential public services, such as the payment of benefits and the certification or checking of goods for import and export”.

It does not exempt traffic wardens, but the list is apparently not intended to be comprehensive.

Official advice states public transport should be off limits to everyone apart from key workers; those with cars are urged to stay close to home rather than drive to a park or nature reserve for daily exercise.

West Berkshire Council has told the NWN that “all local authorities are permitted to carry out civil parking enforcement” and that it classifies parking wardens as essential key workers.

However, it added: “[There are] some reduced hours and varied shifts to minimise contact and ensure social distancing. All other duties are being carried out.”