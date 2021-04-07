Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man denies breaching non-molestation order

A MAN has denied repeatedly breaching a non-molestation order designed to protect a woman from him.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 24, was Mark John Allen.

The 49-year-old, of London Road, Newbury, is accused of breaching the order on three consecutive days – March 20 to 22 – once by sending a text message to Emma Cross and twice by being within 100m of a specified address in Gaywood Drive, Newbury.

Mr Allen, who was legally represented by Jo Benn, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny all three charges.

He was told the case could proceed no further that day and that matters would be adjourned for a trial.

Mr Allen was meanwhile released on conditional bail.