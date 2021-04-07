Police appeal after man exposes himself to teenage girl in Calcot

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to teenage girl in Calcot.

The 16-year-old was approached by a man exposing himself at the Torcross Grove bus stop in Charrington Road at 9pm on Thursday, April 1.

A bus arrived as the girl began to walk away and the man ran off towards the McDonald's at the retail park.

He is described as wearing dark clothes and aged in his late 20s.

Investigating officer Pc Tara Tanner, based at Newbury police station, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident.

“This was a distressing situation for the victim.

“House-to-house enquires are being carried out, but if you have CCTV in the area, please check this footage around that time as it may help this investigation.

“If you have information, please contact police by calling 101 or by making a report online using the reference 43210138236.

“You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.”