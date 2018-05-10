New road for Victoria Park, plus a Prince pays a flying visit to his girlfriend

WORK got under way for a new road and car park in Victoria Park, Newbury, in February 1937.

But the scheme came at a price as 17 trees, mostly limes, were chopped down to make way for the road.

150 years ago - April 23 1868

Drunk and riotous

Thomas Hawkins, for being drunk and riotous at Aldbourne, at 1am on the 28th March, has been fined with 40s with costs; a previous conviction being proved; and John Tayler for a like offence 5s with costs.

Henry Palmer, of the Queen public house, charged with assaulting William Tayler, father of defendant of the same name in the last case, was fined including costs, £1.

Cruelty to a dog: John Hawkins was charged before the magistrates at Marlborough with cruelly beating and ill-treating a dog, at Aldbourne, on 16th March.

Two men named Brind, father and son, were summoned as witnesses. They said the shepherd dog and defendant had “fallen out,” and the dog commenced howling.

They saw defendant take up the dog and fling it in the air. PC Tyler afterwards examined the dog, and found it unable to move, both shoulders being broken. It had been ill ever since.

Ordered to pay 4s penalty or expenses of witnesses, and 10s costs.

100 years ago - April 25 1918

Row over rations

SAMUEL Hibberd was charged with assaulting Ethel May Matthews on April 13.

Mr Charles Lucas represented defendant.

Complainant, wife of William Henry Matthews, of 7 Wilfred Place, said there was a dispute as to the name of her ration and defendant threw her and her baby for yards and also screwed her nose.

In reply to Mr Lucas, complainant said there was “not much of a row” and Hibberd came to see what it was about.

She got a boot brush to defend herself, and afterwards fetched the tongs.

She intended to use both if she had been struck again, but Hibberd took them away.

Mr Lucas asked if it was necessary for him to go on with the defence, and the mayor said the charge would be dismissed.

75 years ago - April 22 1943

Fined for light at night

ARTHUR Wellesley Abbott, 111, High-street, Hungerford, was fined 10s for displaying a light during black-out hours.

PC (WR) Pettitt said a bright light was showing from the defendant’s premises at 5.25 am, on April 5th.

When he passed 40 minutes earlier he saw no light.

Defendant said it was a mystery how the light came as the room was unoccupied and everyone was in bed.



50 years ago - April 25 1968

Pair caught up in race riots

A young Chieveley couple, Mr and Mrs Richard Caan, of East View Cottage, have just returned from a fortnight’s holiday in America where they experienced the riots in Washington following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

They went to Washington the day after Dr King was shot.

“There were riots and looting as we arrived” said Mr Caan. “We were held under curfew in our hotel from 5.30pm until about seven the next morning.

“Police cars were screaming and ambulance and fire engine sirens were going all night. We did not know whether or not the hotel was going to be set on fire.

“Next day we toured Washington and it resembled a ghost town. Nothing was open, there was nothing in the shops and the windows were broken.

“Many people who had come to Washington for the cherry blossom festival left when the festival was cancelled.

“Unwittingly we went into Seventh Street, which was a trouble spot.

“It was frightening: people and agitators were breaking shop windows, looting and fire bombing,” he added.

They also visited Richmond where there was more trouble.

Mr and Mrs Caan had flown to New York at the beginning of their holiday and stayed for a while with a former Chieveley resident Mr Fred Palmer and his family at Easton in Maryland. Mr Palmer emigrated about eight years ago.

Mr Caan and his father run a builder’s business in Chieveley.

25 years ago - April 29 1993

Grandad goes missing

GRANDAD, a missing Carolina Corn Snake, has been found safe and well – after five days’ freedom from a tank he normally inhabits at a house in Ashwood Drive, Newbury.

The five-foot long snake escaped on Tuesday last week and his owner, Mr Brian Pearsey, launched a frantic search for the missing reptile.

Just as he began to fear the snake might have escaped from his home, Grandad turned up – underneath the television.

Mr Pearsey said: “I found Grandad when I move the television and video stand for about the eight or ninth time.

“It had become a ritual to move everything anywhere he might be and, this time, he dropped out of a cavity inside the cabinet. I almost rolled the castors over him.

“He is happy now. He had gone a bit hungry during his escape and got a bit cold, but now he is better than ever.”

The five-year-old snake lives on a diet of dead mice and Mr Pearsey was quick to check all three of his cats were safe each morning.

“Grandad would not attack a cat, but if one of the cats had a go, then Grandad would have stood a good chance of constricting the cat. But he just kept himself in the darkest place he could find.”

10 years ago - April 24 2008

The prince and the Chinook

A DISTRICT councillor has said that the controversy surrounding the landing of an RAF helicopter by Prince William in Bucklebury has been “blown out of all proportion”.

It was revealed at the weekend that Prince William landed a Chinook helicopter on April 3 behind his girlfriend, Kate Middleton’s, family home.

William has been criticised by military sources and aviation analysts over the cost of the flight – reportedly £15,000 an hour – at a time when British forces in action overseas have complained of a lack of kit.

West Berkshire councillor Graham Pask (Con, Bucklebury) said: “I think it’s been blown out of all proportion.

“If it’s operational training then so be it; it happened.

“Prince William did not appear to be endangering anyone locally, which would be my concern.”

The MoD told the Newbury Weekly News that the trip had been planned and fully authorised as an agreed part of Prince William’s attachment to the RAF.

They confirmed that the aircraft landed for 20 seconds, taking all necessary precautions and no-one left or boarded the helicopter.

A spokesman for the MoD, Nick Manning, said: “Battlefield helicopter crews routinely practice landing in fields and confined spaces away from their airfields as a vital part of their training for operations.

“This was very much a routine training sortie that achieved essential training objectives.”

Newbury MP Richard Benyon said: “I think people should just calm down about this.

“Chinook helicopters and other military helicopters take off and land all over West Berkshire and nobody ever accuses these

individuals, unless they are damaging property or doing anything wrong.”

Bucklebury Parish Council chairwoman Wynne Frankum said: “We do get the Chinook helicopters over here, but not often enough to cause a nuisance.

“It’s only happened once. Should it be a very frequent occurrence I should imagine people would start to become concerned.”

The Prince took off from RAF Odiham in Hampshire during a 100-mile, two-hour training exercise.

Miss Middleton and her parents reportedly watched the landing from their home.

This advert (above) for Sanatogen Tonic Wine appeared in 1943. The Sanatogen brand persists in the UK as a fortified wine, with an alcohol content of 15 per cent