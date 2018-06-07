The day the All Blacks came to Newbury, and how a cold snap wreaks havoc 125 years ago

New Zealand perform the Haka before their group game against Australia in the IRB under-21 World Cup at Newbury Rugby Club, on June 21, 2003.

The All Blacks won that game, and then repeated the feat in the tournament final against their old foes.

New Zealand lifted the silverware after winning 21-10 at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

150 years ago - June 4 1868

Well-merited distinction: It gives us much pleasure to be able to state that the degree of Mus. Bac. has been conferred upon Mr. George Martin, organist of Lamborne Church.

We are informed that at the examination which Mr. Martin underwent, his proficiency in musical skill elicited the highest commendation of Sir F.G. Ouseley, the examiner, who exhibited his appreciation of Mr. Martin’s talents by special marks of hospitality towards him, and also by requesting that the composition from Mr. Martin’s pen, as required by the examiner, might be publically performed before him.



125 years ago - June 8 1893

Cold snap wreaks havoc: The severe frost of Tuesday night last week has wrought sad havoc in the gardens and allotments in Lambourn and Aldbourne, French beans and potatoes especially being ruthlessly cut down, most singularly, the crops in Lambourn Woodland, and Baydon were scarcely affected at all by the frost.

Haymaking has commenced in this district, but the crops are very light, sainfoin being the only saviour for the farmers and even this crop is only moderate, the meadows are practically bare.

In consequence of the heat, the wheat is in full ear in several fields, but it has not attained about half the average height.

100 years ago - June 6 1918

Tank week a huge success: Newbury Tank Week was a splendid success. The result, £120,567, surpassed most sanguine anticipations.

When £60,000 was suggested, on the basis of £5 per head of the population, some said it could not be done, and that if half the sum were raised it would be creditable.

Other expected even less, but they did not know Newbury.

Congratulations to the Mayor and his fellow workers. Tank Week will be an event long in memory.

75 years ago - June 3 1943

Drove to buy cigarettes : Bernard Hopkins, Donnington-road, Reading was fined £5 for the illegal use of motor fuel on March 26th. Evidence showed that the defendant, who was working at a building site, was seen driving a lorry out towards the public highway, although the petrol issued was for use only on the site.

In a statement to Det. Con. Ward, Hopkins admitted using the lorry on the day in question to go to Boxford for the purpose of buying cigarettes.

He estimated that the distance travelled was five miles.

25 years ago - June 10 1993

Was election necessary? A councillor's decision to resign his seat – then promptly seek re-election to it – will cost Newbury’s council taxpayers £2,500.

Independent Downlands councillor, John Morgan, resigned from Newbury District Council last month, in a fury at being denied a place on the policy and resources committee.

However, Mr Morgan then changed his mind and decided to seek re-election to the council.

When nominations closed last Friday, both Liberal Democrats and Tories had boycotted the by-election for the vacant seat.

It will now be contested by Mr Morgan and Labour contender, Mrs Lisa Guidi.

Mr Morgan agreed that taxpayers’ money had been “wasted” but said: “If they had given a thought to the people of my ward, who are just as entitled to be represented on the main committees, it would not have been caused.”

10 years ago - June 5, 2008

Flight of freedom: A peregrine falcon which has made itself at home on Newbury’s BT Tower is still at large this week, despite attempts to lure it down.

Last week, the Newbury Weekly News reported how the young raptor had been spotted, apparently roosting on the tower.

Berkshire coroner’s officer Paul Beecroft, a member of the UK Hawk Board, suspected it was one of two that escaped from a display at the Highclere Country Fair.

But attempts to coax it down at dawn, using a feather and meat lure swung on a string, failed.