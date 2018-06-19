Phil 'The Power' Taylor turns his hand to cricket, while councillors look at £50k piano for Corn Exchange in 1993

World darts champion Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor found life much tougher at the wicket than on the oche.

Taylor, who had won the world title for the eighth time – he went on to win an amazing 14 altogether – was playing in a charity cricket match at Burghclere Social Club on July 13, 2003.

He was used to notching up scores regularly in excess of 100 on the dartboard, but this time he was out for nought.

Back to the day job Phil!

150 years ago - June 18 1968

Shocking fatal accident: About eight o’clock last evening a young man named Benjamin Heath was riding in front of a waggon which was returning after being engaged as a hay cart in Mr. William Scriven’s meadow, and as it was crossing the March he attempted to get down, but unfortunately fell, and the waggon being in motion the wheel passed over his head and shoulder, killing him on the spot.

Two persons were in the waggon, and the accident was witnessed by others, all of whom were powerless to avert the calamity.

Deceased had lately, it is said, come into some property, and was to be married in a few days.

125 years ago - July 6 1893

Vicar’s praise for school: Hermitage School was examined in religious knowledge on Friday last, by the Rev R Dunn, vicar of St John’s, Newbury, Diocesan Inspector.

The following report has since been received: “This school has passed a distinctly good examination in religious knowledge.

“Through the school, evidence was given of regular and careful teaching.

“With few exceptions, the paper work was neat and accurately done.

“It was pleasing to observe that the children had been taught to apply the teaching to life and conduct.”

100 years ago - July 13 1918

Gallant soldier’s tragic end: Corporal LC Gardner, RGA, subsequently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, son of Mr Thomas Gardner, of Oriental-terrace, Andover road, was awarded the DCM and a sum of £25, under circumstances thus described in the London Gazette: “For excellent service and bravery under heavy shell and rifle fire. He continued to serve his gun for three hours after being wounded.

“His good work and gallantry were conspicuous throughout.”

Sad to relate, news has since been received that Lieut Gardner died of wounds on June 2nd.

Mr Gardner has another son, who is a sergeant in South Africa, and a third who is engaged in torpedo warfare in the Mediterranean.

He is an able-bodied seaman, and was on board the Lightning when it went down through having struck a mine and was one of the few who was rescued after having been some time in the water.

* * *

PTE FH Ray, only son of Mr and Mrs Ray, of Lower Denford Farm, Hungerford, lost his life in the enemy air raid when bombs were dropped on a large group of hospitals far outside the battle area in France, and the hospital tents were swept with machine guns, a deed of savagery which is described as one of the most horrible episodes of the war.

The deceased joined the 1st Life Guards in November, 1914, and was breaking horses at Hyde Park Barracks until April, 1916, when he went out to France, and has since been sniping.

He was a fine fellow, standing 6ft 2in, and had declined offered promotion.

He was to have been married to Miss Bunce, of High Wycombe, on his next leave.

* * *

Many expressions of approval have been received as to the new shape and size of the war-time NWN.

It was found to be much more convenient to handle, although mechanical difficulties temporarily prevented the cutting of the pages.

The news did not appear to suffer by condensation. There was quite as much in a smaller space.

Some hope that the size will be maintained, even if the pages are multiplied.

There is no doubt a popular tendency in the direction of smaller news-sheets.

For the present it is sufficient to carry on.

50 years ago - June 20 1968

Gold medal for Guiding: Nineteen-year-old Angela Monger, of 210 Bentham Hill, Thatcham, has just earned the distinction of being the first girl in Berkshire to gain the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Medal through Guiding.

She goes to Buckingham Palace on July 8 to receive the award.

A member of Pang Valley Ranger-Guide Service Unit, Angela entered the award scheme when she joined the unit three years ago.

Interesting activities she has pursued include riding and care of horses, which led to trekking in Eire with horsedrawn caravan and ponies.

Mothercraft and childcare gave her yet more opportunity for service, while dressmaking had culminated in Angela making her own gown and the bridesmaids’ dresses for her wedding at Thatcham on Saturday.

Fellow rangers are arranging the church flowers. She is marrying Mr Davis Morris, a physicist at the Rutherford Laboratory at Chilton.

Angela, a chemist, met him while they were studying at South Berks College.

“We feel her long-suffering fiancé deserved to have Angela to himself at last and thank him for bearing with us on so many occasions,” said a Ranger.

25 years ago - June 24 1993

£50k for top piano: Councillors are due to decide tonight whether to pay more than £50,000 for a piano for the Corn Exchange.

The refurbished building is due to re-open in August, after councillors voted for the most expensive option to revamp the venue.

Council leader, Miss Jo Hawkins, said most of the cash for a grand piano would come from a £50,000 grant from the Foundation for Sport and the Arts. The council had originally budgeted £21,000 for two pianos.

“If we are to have top-quality performers at the Corn Exchange, then we shall have to have a top-quality piano,” she said.

“It will pay for itself because it will attract the best performers to Newbury.”

10 years ago - June 12 2008

Overcooked waffles: Overheated potato waffles caused a fire in Newbury.

Firefighters were called to Audrey Needham House in Victoria Grove after a toaster containing the waffles caught fire.

Fans were needed to clear smoke from the building after the blaze broke out.

No-one was hurt during the incident, which took place at about 12.20pm last Thursday, and the smoke was cleared after about 30 minutes.