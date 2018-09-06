Hundreds of Cub Scouts enjoy a jubilee party at Newbury's Corn Exchange in 1976

More than 500 Cub Scouts from 22 local packs filled the Corn Exchange for a party to celebrate the jubilee of Cub

Scouting in 1976.

There were events all over the country to mark the 60th anniversary since the Cub Scout movement was launched in 1916.

And the hundreds of local Cubs certainly enjoyed the celebrations in Newbury.

150 years ago - July 30, 1868

A valuable mare belonging to Mr T Brain of Kingsclere, has been maliciously stabbed and injured whilst in a meadow at Kingsclere.

The wound is supposed to have been inflicted with a prong, or some such weapon.

Mr. Brain has offered a reward to any person who will give information leading to the detection of the guilty party.

100 years ago - August 1, 1918

The ship in which Trooper Jack Slater, son of Mr G E Slater, of Newbury, was returning from Egypt had the misfortune to be torpedoed.

This occurred about midnight. He describes how he was sleeping below when he was thrown out of his hammock by the impact.

It was moonlight and the sea was quite calm. Being able to swim, he kept himself above water for about an hour, when he was picked up by a destroyer.

His only belongings were a pair of pants and a life-belt; all his kit was lost as well as a few purchases he had made. He is now in France.

75 years ago - August 5, 1943

In connection with the Holidays-at-Home campaign, the Thatcham Brass Band played selections in the Broadway on Sunday evening.

Many people listened to the music and a collection was taken for the band funds.

Tomorrow (Friday), the Reading Lady Singers are coming to Thatcham to give a vocal

Chamber Concert in aid of the funds of the British Prisoners of War Relatives Association.

The concert should be well supported.



50 years ago - August 1, 1968

Parents are to fight a proposal by the local education authority to eventually close Enborne Primary School and send the children to schools at Kintbury and Wash Common.

There were 49 children on the school roll last term and all but six of their parents have signed a letter calling for the school to remain open.

They make the point that the standard of teaching at Enborne is excellent and that the reasonable class sizes there result in the staff understanding children’s individual needs.

Parents also contend that in a community such as Enborne, “which has provided a completely satisfactory education for many generations”, the school acts as a focal point and provides a closer link between parents, teachers and church.

They feel that these humanitarian considerations outweigh the economic points stressed by M. JR Plumridge, Newbury Divisional Educational Officer, at a recent meeting at the school.

A ballot is to be held later among parents on any further action to be taken.



25 years ago - August 5, 1993

A long-hidden medieval village has been discovered in the grounds of Highclere Castle.

The buried village was found by archaeologists carrying out underground surveys.

It is thought to be made up of several dwellings on either side of a road just below the castle at the bottom of Castle Hill.

The survey of the Carnarvon family estate, carried out by Hampshire County Council archaeology department, students from Southampton University and the Royal Commission of Historical Monuments, is one of a series of surveys planned in the next three years.

Historians and archaeologists knew there was evidence of medieval buildings and settlements on the estate and, with the Carnarvon family’s support, started small-scale excavation after extensive underground surveys.

Hampshire County Council’s archaeologist, Mr Mike Hughes, said excavations within the ruined walls of the 17th century church, supported their theory that there had been a Norman church on the same site.

However, the wider, landscape surveys of the estate revealed the existence of the previously unknown sunken village the possibility of a Roman villa near Sidown Hill.

Lord Carnarvon’s son, the Hon. Harry Herbert said “The whole family are extremely excited about it.

“My mother and father have wanted to learn more about the history of the estate for a long time. It is a fascinating project.

“Each day we are learning a lot more and gaining a valuable insight into the estate’s past.”

10 years ago - July 31, 2008

Fast food outlet Kentucky Fried Chicken is opening its first Newbury branch. The company will replace Oddbins wine shop in Wharf Street.

Newbury town councillors objected to plans in January, but West Berkshire Council did not share their concerns and granted the restaurant planning consent shortly afterwards.

Local people formed a pressure group on social networking website Facebook, to encourage the chain into Newbury.

The ‘Newbury needs KFC’ group attracted nearly 300 members.

KFC spokeswoman Carys Lewis said: “The restaurant is central and prominently located and will create about 30 jobs. We look forward to welcoming Newbury residents to our new store.”

The new restaurant will seat about 50 people, but will not have a drive-through option.

Newbury Retail Association chairman Brian Burgess said: “I think it will be a tremendous success.”