Heavy rain leads to flood of complaints in 1968

Flooded roads and traffic chaos, water pouring into houses and submerged railway tracks were the result of 195 million gallons of rain falling on Newbury in September 1968. Numerous lightning strikes ravaged the area – Newbury Racecourse was struck by a thunderbolt and immediately abandoned its race meeting.

150 years ago - September 17 1868

On Friday last, at Ham Farm, Mr Charles Parritt was engaged thrashing with his 4-horse power machine, when a very serious accident happened to Ellen Harris.

It appears that as she was above to get on the machine, her clothes became entangled, dragging her body into some part of machinery, causing dislocation of her arm and producing some severe bruises on the back part of her head.

The poor girl has scarcely been sensible since, and now lies in a very dangerous state, little hopes of her recovery being entertained.

100 years ago September 19 1918

A meeting was held in the Parish Hall last week, under the presidency of Miss Henry, at which Miss Anna Munro gave a lecture upon “The position of women now and after the war”.

She said the vote had been granted (1) because of the magnificent capacity shown by women during the war; (2) because their help was needed in the re-construction that must follow.

Women must use their increased power intelligently and wisely.

There must not be two moral standards, one for men and one for women.

The same high standard must be upheld for both sexes. Women must have a straight say upon the housing and education questions.

Girls, as boys, should not go into blind-alley occupations.

Women had now entered into many professions and occupations previously closed to them, and should be allowed to do any work of which they were capable, receiving equal pay for equal work.

* * *

“Killed in action” on September 1st, 1918, was the sad news received by Mr and Mrs Wilde, of Kintbury, of their only son, Lieut Edwin Jospeh Wilde, of the Leicestershire Regiment.

Joining our “Contemptible Little Army” in October, 1914, he became a member of the University and Public School Battalion of the Royal Fusiliers, later going out with this battalion to France in November 1915.

Gazetted in October, 1916, to the Leicestershire Regiment, returning to France in December 1916, serving with distinction in his Battalion, he, at a later date, at his own request, became attached to the 110th T M Battery until his death on September 1st.

A brother officer writes of him: “Going up in support of an attack in the open, when a shell fell in the muzzle of his gun killing him instantaneously with three of his men.

“I have only been in this Battery for six weeks, but during that time I found your son to be a very gallant officer and gentleman.”

50 years ago - September 19 1968

Residents in the Brookside Walk, Bowmounts Road and Brook Green areas of Tadley are sure of one thing after the

weekend rain – that something must soon be done about their flooding problem.

Early on Monday, Bishopswood stream, the brook running through the area, overflowed and three houses were flooded out.

Drains became blocked and overflowed and the milkman and baker could not get through to deliver.

Yesterday people in the flooded houses were still drying out soaked floorboards, carpets and furniture.

They were trying to estimate the amount of damage the water had done for insurance purposes.

Mr MJ Tellis, of 14 Brookside Walk, who had just started a week’s holiday said the water came up quickly and there was nothing they could do to stop it coming into the house.

Within minutes the ground floor was under 6 inches of water.

Mr Tellis said it was the second time his house had been flooded.

“Several of us rang the council and fire brigade when the water started rising on Sunday,” he said, “but nothing was done until it was too late.”

25 years ago - September 30 1993

A senior nurse who is fed up with the NHS is leaving Newbury to help set up an operating theatre for refugees on the Gaza Strip. Mrs Pat Lawton leaves next month to cope with a new series of challenges, including Palestinian attitudes to women and the possibility of being shot at.

Mrs Lawton, a sister at Basingstoke Hospital, is disillusioned with administration and feels she will experience more nursing out in Gaza, where 800,000 Palestinians suffer appalling conditions.

Medical Aid to Palestinians (MAP) is setting up a new operating theatre in Gaza City and Mrs Lawton said “There is an intensive care unit out there but there is no operating theatre programme at all.

“I will be setting up a programme of teaching nurses so in three years they will be self-sufficient.”

Mrs Lawton, aged 47, will also have to deal with Palestinian attitudes to women.

“You’re not allowed to show the soles of your feet; you’re not allowed to sit next to a single man.”

Mrs Lawton trained as a nurse in Newbury in 1966. She said “I’m up to my nostrils with administration in the NHS. I’ve had enough.”