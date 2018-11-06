600 signed off school as flu epidemic grew in October 1918

More than 120 years ago have elapsed since this picture was taken of two local carriers’ carts outside the Globe Inn in Bartholomew Street. One belonged to T Levy of Shalbourne and the other to Mr H Paice of East Woodhay.

150 years ago - November 5, 1868

A swarm of bees was reported to have been observed a few days since in Ecchinswell, which is an unusual circumstance at this late season of the year.

Two men in charge of a horse and cart belonging to Mr C Keable, of Up-Lamborne have been injured by the horse bolting.

125 years ago - November 2, 1893

The friends of the people in Inkpen are about to make a great effort to mitigate the expected severity of a coming winter by providing cheap coal.

As all the world knows, coal is almost, if not entirely, out of the reach of families where there is but little coming in.

At Inkpen they are taking the bull by the horns, as it were, and anticipate making a few pounds by three bills of fare.

That is, a lumber sale, which will take place about the 19th and 11th inst, a children’s entertainment in a week or so after, and later on a concert.

By these means it is hoped to raise sufficient money to allow of our cottagers buying coal at a low price.

There are many willing helpers and it is sincerely hoped that the surrounding neighbourhoods will each contribute towards the support of the good work, if not by cash or goods, then by attending one or more of the bills of fare.

At the lumber sale, we hear that a wholesome tea will be provided at a very moderate charge. The members of the School Board have kindly lent the use of their Board School.

100 years ago - October 31, 1918

There is a strong smell of eucalyptus, cinnamon and quinine in the streets and places of public assembly.

All who are not confined to their homes by influenza are dosing themselves with preventatives.

The person who sneezes is regarded as a danger to the public health, and anybody who coughs is in peril of being carted off to a sanatorium.

Colds are by no means unusual at this time of year, but they are likely to be preliminary symptoms of the prevailing epidemic which has caught so many in its clutches.

The health authorities appear to be helpless in combating the spread of the disease.

Individual precaution is the only method to be adopted, and go off to bed directly the temperature rises unduly.

Newbury has its share of sufferers, and local organisations are temporarily deprived of some of their most active workers.

The elementary school children had a half-term holiday on Monday.

On Tuesday morning there were no less than 600 absentees when the roll was called, over 130 at one school.

The excuses were generally that the children were suffering from influenza.

The authorities had no alternative but to close the schools for a fortnight.

No 99 is happily free from the epidemic. It is a house set on a hill, and absolutely self-contained.

To preserve its immunity an official order has been issued suspending all visits to inmates until further notice.

Of course, in case of serious illness the Master will be prepared to grant special permits.

75 years ago - November 4, 1943

There was only a moderate attendance at the Town Hall, Hungerford, on Monday, when the Constable, Mr ES Raine, presided at the War Commentary meeting.

The speaker was Mrs Zina Hugo, the Russian born wife of an English Army officer.

Mrs Hugo traced the history of the USSR up to the present day and spoke of the first five-year plan when the people abandoned the pleasures of life and put everything towards developing the resources of the country and establishing it on a firm foundation.

In 1933, when Hitler assumed power in Germany, the second five-year plan commenced, when all the series of the Russian people were put into defensive measures, and when war came the Red Army surprised the world.

The speaker referred to the many different types of people in the USSR and stated that there are 173 National Groups.

She spoke of the wonderful work done in education and stated that in Stalingrad schools had been established in tents so that the rising generation should not be handicapped by lack of instruction.

The same thing occurred in Kharkov.

Mrs Hugo spoke of the work of the women in the Red Army, especially as nurses and doctors. Women doctors were dropped by parachute behind the lines to aid the guerrillas.

25 years ago - November 4, 1993

Britain's strongest woman student is Miss Sally Wild, of Newbury College, who has just won the title in a national weight-lifting competition.

Twenty-year-old Miss Wild was top in the women’s category for those weighing less than 59 kilogrammes.

The competition was organised by the British Amateur Weight Lifting Association and over 4,000 students took part.

“It just shows you don’t have to be big to be strong,” said Miss Wild, who is just five feet, four inches tall.

She had to lift 40kg to win her prize and started weight-lifting less than a year ago.

“I had never done it before, until the course tutor, Mike Callan, persuaded me to have a go as part of my leisure studies course,” she said.

“It’s really good fun, builds up your body and helps give you stamina. Weight-lifting tones you up wonderfully.”

She is now qualified to teach weight-lifting to beginners.

Miss Wild who lives at Inkpen, achieved three distinctions on her leisure studies course at the college and wants to join the ambulance service as a paramedic.