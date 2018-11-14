Newbury bridge gets a makeover in 1970

Council workmen wasted no time in covering over the camouflage markings on Newbury's emergency bridge over the canal near Victoria Park in October 1970.

The bridge had not been painted since it was erected 30 years before.





150 years ago - November 12, 1868

Mr Benyon MP and Col Loyd Lindsay, MP Conservative candidates for the county, accompanied by Mr Hippisley, Mr Cherry and Mr Coxe, were conducted by a brass band from Lamborne Place (Mr Hippisley’s seat) to the National School-room, where the candidates addressed a numerously attended and enthusiastic audience, and at the close a vote of confidence in the Conservative candidates was adopted.

The church bells rang out merrily and the Conservatives of the neighbourhood were in the best possible spirits.



125 years ago - November 9, 1893

The fifth of November passed off without any unpleasantness in Kingsclere.

A few squibs were exploded on Saturday evening by boys.

The ringers on Sunday night after service gave forth a merry peal from the old Belfrey tower with intermediate “Firing”.

On Monday night fireworks were freely indulged in.

Tar barrels were burned, but the police stopped them.

n We regret to hear that Miss Winthrop of Kintbury is seriously ill at Barton Court with typhoid fever.

Miss Winthrop is under the care of Dr Barker, and the latest report is that the young lady is going on favourably.

Widespread sympathy is felt for Mr and Mrs Winthrop and family.

100 years ago - November 7, 1918

The election of Mayor will take place at noon on Saturday. The choice of the Chief Magistrate has already been determined and there will be no need to shift the civic chain from the shoulders of the worthy wearer for the last two years, also one before that besides another period as Deputy.

It need not be assumed that his Worship dons the chain as a daily adornment.

As a matter of fact, there are not many occasions when he is called upon to appear in full regalia.

War-time does not allow of much ceremonial splendour. It is purely business, and plenty of it.

But the Mayor will wear his chain on Saturday, and the borough maces will be crossed on the Town Clerks’ table.

Perhaps the silver spoons, the pewter plates and the loving cup may emerge from their seclusion in the strong room.

Mayor making is still an interesting function, and members make a point of being in attendance.

Many years ago they wore top hats and frock-coats, but these have gone out of fashion, except for weddings and funerals.

They really ought to air their gowns and cocked hats.

Christmas morning parades are too far apart to keep them free from the menace of moths.

50 years ago - November 7, 1968

Accused of stealing a pair of women’s nylon briefs from a washing line, a 15-year-old boy admitted the theft at Newbury Juvenile Court on Tuesday, and asked for four other similar offences to be taken into consideration.

He admitted that he had stolen the briefs, and that he had told the court that he had in the past stolen a total of six pairs of panties and one lace petticoat from washing lines in Newbury.

“I now realise how silly I have been, and I think I have got this out of my system,” he told the court.

His father told the court “It is not really surprising that this adolescent boy should act like this.

“I am not making any excuses for him, but there is so much sex on television and in the papers nowadays that it must have some effect on our youngsters.”

Mr J Henry, chairman, told the boy “You must not do this again.”

The court gave him a conditional discharge for nine months.

n Neddy the donkey had had enough of being shut up in the cattle truck.

He wanted to see where he was going.

So with characteristic obstinacy he kicked down the back of a lorry… and fell out onto the road.

It happened on the A4 at Hungerford on Monday when nine donkeys belonging to Mr Robin Alexander, of Great Goodwin Farm, Merrow, Guildford, were being moved to Cirencester.

The donkey was none the worse for his fall and was able to continue his journey.

25 years ago - November 11, 1993

The headmasters of two Newbury secondary schools threatened with merger are each determined to keep their independence.

Turnpike head, Mr David Eyre, whose school could be merged with Shaw House, appealed for all options to be studied before a final decision was made.

He was speaking after a Berkshire County Council review of education in north Newbury and Thatcham was announced at Shire Hall on Monday.

The review will involve consultation with parents and interested parties through public meetings and questionnaires.

Parents will be asked to comment on four options, seeking to solve the problem of full capacity at Kennet School, Thatcham, while Shaw House and Turnpike schools have vacant places.

The options are:

Keep all three schools, but increase the admission limit at Kennet to 240 pupils.

Keeps all three and increase the admission limit at Kennet to 270.

Merge Shaw House and Turnpike on the Shaw House site.

Merge the same two schools, but on the Turnpike site.



Mr Eyre said “What I would like to see come out of the review is the opportunity for parents to exercise their right to choose a secondary school, that the quality of education offered should be as high as possible, and that all the options should be looked at.”

Mr Eyre, a former Shaw House deputy head, was concerned that decisions could be based on ill-informed assumptions and called for the public consultation to be as effective as possible.

He said “Turnpike is poised for growth and we have more interest than ever before.”

Shaw House headmaster, Mr Mike McLeod, was just as concerned that his school should stay put.

He wanted the review to establish that Shaw House was a “unique and special” environment unmatched by any other school.