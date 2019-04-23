Ray Reardon makes a break in Newbury in 1969

Our sister paper, the Newbury Weekly News, has been covering sport for decades and now we're taking a look back in the files. Here we look at the sporting stories making the headlines 50, 25 and 10 years ago.

50 years ago - April 3, 1969

World-class snooker was on offer at Newbury Conservative Club last Tuesday night when local fans saw professional Ray Reardon make a break of 103.

But probably the biggest surprise of the night came when local player Tony Powell beat world champion John Spencer.

After being given a start, Tony played magnificently to win on the black ball.

The event was an exhibition, organised by the club, and both Spencer and Reardon were sponsored by a national brewery firm.

After the pair staged a series of exhibition matches, they took on several club members and it was then that Powell beat Spencer, who had clinched the world championship a few days before.

He was presented with a silver tankard to mark his victory.

Meanwhile, Reardon’s 103 break came in his match with club member Mr Robert Warne.

25 years ago - April 7, 1994

Formula Two sidecar racer Len Lambourne started the new season with a new partner at the North Gloucester Motor Cycle Club meeting held at the Pembrey circuit in South Wales on Monday.

He and passenger Robert Mitchell, his nephew, finished sixth overall after having only a single practice session for three laps in the morning.

Starting on row six of the grid, they had a reasonable start and on the first lap were ninth out of 24 mixed-capacity engines.

They took another three outfits during the second lap and were holding fifth overall position when on the last lap they were pipped at the hairpin by top national sidecar driver Chris Greatrex and passenger, when Lambourne missed a gear.

However, the new team still managed to hang onto third place in the F2 class and sixth overall.

Their next date is on Sunday when they will be in action again at Colerne, Wiltshire.

10 years ago - April 2, 2009

It was a day for success when Greenacre mini-tennis youngster Oscar Day finished first in the club’s first mini ‘Grand Slam’ series by beating Buckinghamshire’s Jack Chapman in a play-off.

The eight-year-old won the head-to-head decider after each player had won five games in the round-robin mini-tennis tournament.

The winner recently attended a regional LTA talent identification camp at Bisham Abbey, and he highlighted his potential by winning the first of four in the orange series for eight- and nine-year-olds.

And there was further success for Greenacre youngsters as Solomon Shepherd and Emma Street took the first two places in the red series for five- to seven-year-olds.