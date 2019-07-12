Nostalgia: Racing stables hit by flu outbreak 50 years ago

Newbury town centre has changed dramatically in recent years. And nowhere more so than Park Way.

150 years ago - July 8, 1869

The Royal Humane Society publish the following recommendations: -

Avoid bathing within two hours after a meal.

Avoid bathing when exhausted by fatigue or from any other cause.

Avoid bathing when the body is cooling after perspiration, but bathe when the body is warm, provided no time is lost in getting into the water.

Avoid chilling the body by sitting or standing naked on the banks or in boats after having been in the water.

Avoid remaining too long in the water – leave the water immediately there is the slightest feeling of chilliness.

Avoid bathing altogether in the open air if, after having been a short time in the water, there is a sense of chilliness, with numbness of the hands and feet.

The vigorous and strong may bathe early in the morning on an empty stomach.

The young, and those that are weak, had better bathe three hours after a meal – the best time for such is from two to three hours after breakfast.

Those who are subject to attacks of giddiness and faintness, and those who suffer from

palpitations and other sense of discomfort at the heart, should not bathe without first consulting their medical adviser.

By order of the Committee, Lambton Young, Secretary.

125 years ago - June 28, 1894

The proposal to sever Cold Ash from the mother parish is causing some discussion.

Whatever might be the opinion of Cold Ash, the feeling in Thatcham is that things had better be left as they are.

Cold Ash people are as zealous as Ireland for Home Rule, and won’t be happy until it is obtained.

What will be the upshot remains to be seen.

100 years ago - July 3, 1919

The staff of Messrs Blacket Turner and Co Ltd did a lot of celebrating on Friday.

In the first place, they were observing the Jubilee of the Newbury Weekly News, established in 1867, and completing its fiftieth year of publication in 1917.

This event had been only modestly recognised at the time, and festivity was by general desire deferred until after the war.

On Friday the opportunity offered to combine celebration of the conclusion of hostilities with an intelligent anticipation of the signing of peace on the morrow.

There were other incidents of more domestic character, such as the fifty years of editorship of Mr T W Turner, and the accession to the directorate of Mr F H Stillman, with forty-three years’ service.

Also the return of those who had been on active service. There was plenty of excuse, therefore, for jubilation.

75 years ago - July 6, 1944

To the Editor

Sir – It seems to me that the question of when or whether public houses should be closed should be decided by the police or the licensing authority.

Most folk know there is a shortage and are prepared to know there are times when beer, etc is not available.

Mr Hemmans’ reply does not help, as the trouble is drinkers know they are being messed about by the publicans, who close the front door only.

Beer is delivered regularly in Newbury, but all or the largest percentage is sold out by Sunday mid-day.

Then without another delivery houses can open when it suits the publican.

Some publicans will only see to regular customers, others have knocks or rings that gain admittance for a selected few.

There are publicans who are doing a difficult job as pleasantly as one can expect, and it is to be hoped that when Mr Hemmans’ steady trade period arrives the public will remember this fact and patronise those houses.

Average Drinker

50 years ago - July 10, 1969

Several racing stables around Newbury have been affected by the “Equine flu” epidemic that is sweeping the country.

And a horse show at Bucklebury this Sunday has had to be cancelled because the virus has hit the number of entries.

Horses at Mr Peter Walwyn’s stable in Lambourn are recovering from the flu this week, but further up the valley Mr Derek Candy’s Stable is virtually at a standstill, with every horse in the 50-strong stable out of action.

Several smaller stables have also been badly hit by the flu, which affects the horses for four weeks.

Some run a temperature, while others become quite sick.

The horse show which had to be cancelled was the Bucklebury Show and Gymkhana at New Barn Farm.

The organiser, Mr C Munro-Ashman, said yesterday “This flu is very contagious.

“We thought it would be unwise to hold the horse show and have a large number of horses together on our land.”

25 years ago - July 7, 1994

Help was at hand only for some of the people plagued by speeding motorists and traffic congestion when the powerful Berkshire County Council highways committee met on Monday.

While a pregnant mother in Donnington succeeded in swaying councillors to impose a speed limit against the advice of the police, for the residents of Eastbury it will be Christmas before they learn if the speeding motorists through their village can be slowed.

For the motorists fuming in the daily queues on Strawberry Hill, Newbury, there is no quick solution, only a promise to investigate what can be done, and the saga of the hole in Station Road, Hungerford, rumbles on.

And while action will be taken in Stockcross and Wickham, people living in Speen face a long wait.

10 years ago - July 10, 2009

A Highclere yachtswoman was the first female to finish an epic solo transatlantic race, and came fourth overall in her boat PureSolo.

Hannah White, aged 26, of Pantings Lane, was one of 34 entrants in the Original Singlehanded Transatlantic Race, which started in Plymouth at the end of May.

Former St Gabriel’s School pupil Miss White finished in Newport, Rhode Island, after 19 days, 23 hours and 22 minutes at sea.

This week she spoke from the US as she was about to embark on the return journey to her training ground in Lymington, Hants.

Miss White said that it felt utterly incredible to have completed the 3,000 mile race.

Throughout the challenge she endured tough conditions of gale force winds, ice and fog.

Her first attempt at the race four years ago ended in disaster when she had to head back home after a few days owing to technical problems, and this year she almost suffered the same fate.

She said “When my primary autopilot failed, I have to admit I sobbed. It seemed so unfair to be doing so well and have to retire because of equipment failure.”

Thieves have stolen the main prop from a school’s entry to this Sunday’s Newbury Carnival.

The seven feet high ‘Onion Carriage’ was to be the centre piece of the John Rankin junior and infant schools’ combined carnival entry, but was taken from the playground.

The two Newbury schools have joined forces and pupils have been working tirelessly to perfect their entry, which is based around the animated film Shrek.