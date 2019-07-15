Sport down the years

50 years ago - July 3, 1969

Hungerford’s pavilion opens

Hungerford Cricket Club opened another important chapter in its history on Sunday when the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Major John Cole, and Mrs Cole, opened the club’s new £6,000 pavilion.

The new building was built to replace the old pavilion, burned down in 1965, and work on the project started last year.

For the past few years the club members have been making an all-out money-raising drive to pay for the new pavilion.

No effort was spared by many members to raise money.

Dances and other functions were organised, while half of the £6,000 was raised by a weekly tote which owed a great deal of its success to volunteer collectors.

To mark Sunday’s opening, Hungerford played an Oxford touring side and celebrated by defeating their opponents by 120 runs.

25 years ago - July 6, 1994

Local school’s TV spot

A Kingsclere clay pigeon school is this week set to shoot to stardom across Europe after appearing on Sky television.

A film crew from American television company NBC visited Frobury Farm Sporting Club to make an eight-minute feature on the sport last week.

The Frobury Farm school, which started out as a practice ground for owner and former Great Britain, European and Commonwealth champion Paul Oldring, has established a name for itself as one of the top establishments in the country.

The film featured Oldring and another Newbury shooter, England’s Carol Herbert, showing the NBC presenter the basics of the sport, and Oldring hopes it will encourage others to come forward and learn.

“The sport is ready to take off,” he told the NWN. “We just need that little bit of luck and someone to package it.”

10 years ago - July 2, 2009

Mahler targets England

Newbury tenpin bowler Adam Maher has the biggest week of his sporting life so far coming up after breaking into the England U-18 team.

The 14-year-old Park House School pupil has his sights set on England glory at the World Sports Festival in Vienna from July 9-12, but first he takes part in this weekend’s national U-18 finals at Nottingham for Berkshire.

Maher, who attends the England Academy for coaching, goes into his big week in fine form after an impressive performance at the weekend in Crewe.

He averaged over 200 in 16 games to finish in the top half dozen at U-16 level and that qualified him for another England date with selection for the Triple Crown Championships in August.

Maher, who is coached by Clive Morris at the Lakeside Superbowl, Thatcham, has previously won three golds at the national championships in 2007 and this year won one gold and two bronze medals at the South of England Championships.