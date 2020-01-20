Pictures from the Past - week 3

Continuing our series of Pictures from the Past, today we're bringing you all the photographs from week 3.

Throughout 2020 we will be posting a picture from our files every day on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.

We were so pleased with the response that we thought we would do a regular gallery on our website too - to ensure even more readers are able to enjoy them.

We hope you enjoy them and don't forget to check back every week to see the next batch of memory-making images, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see one every day.

Day 15 - The bridge in Newbury town centre over the Kennet and Avon Canal

Day 16 - Newbury Railway Station in 1909

Day 17 - This is the view into Northbrook Street during the construction of Parkway Shopping

Day 18 - An aerial view of Thatcham, taken in 1984

Day 19 - Inside Newbury's cinema in 1972

Day 20 - Sticking with 1972, this was Sulhamstead post office in that year

Day 21 - Inside Thatcham's army depot in 1946 (enjoy this early preview of tomorrow's Picture from the Past!)