Pictures from the Past - week 3
Mon, 20 Jan 2020
Inside Newbury's cinema in 1972
Continuing our series of Pictures from the Past, today we're bringing you all the photographs from week 3.
Throughout 2020 we will be posting a picture from our files every day on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.
We were so pleased with the response that we thought we would do a regular gallery on our website too - to ensure even more readers are able to enjoy them.
We hope you enjoy them and don't forget to check back every week to see the next batch of memory-making images, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see one every day.
Day 15 - The bridge in Newbury town centre over the Kennet and Avon Canal
Day 16 - Newbury Railway Station in 1909
Day 17 - This is the view into Northbrook Street during the construction of Parkway Shopping
Day 18 - An aerial view of Thatcham, taken in 1984
Day 19 - Inside Newbury's cinema in 1972
Day 20 - Sticking with 1972, this was Sulhamstead post office in that year
Day 21 - Inside Thatcham's army depot in 1946 (enjoy this early preview of tomorrow's Picture from the Past!)
