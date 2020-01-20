Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Pictures from the Past - week 3

Bringing our social media series to our website

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Inside Newbury's cinema in 1972

Continuing our series of Pictures from the Past, today we're bringing you all the photographs from week 3.

Throughout 2020 we will be posting a picture from our files every day on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.

We were so pleased with the response that we thought we would do a regular gallery on our website too - to ensure even more readers are able to enjoy them.

We hope you enjoy them and don't forget to check back every week to see the next batch of memory-making images, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see one every day.

Day 15 - The bridge in Newbury town centre over the Kennet and Avon Canal

Day 16 - Newbury Railway Station in 1909

Day 17 - This is the view into Northbrook Street during the construction of Parkway Shopping

Day 18 - An aerial view of Thatcham, taken in 1984

Day 19 - Inside Newbury's cinema in 1972

Day 20 - Sticking with 1972, this was Sulhamstead post office in that year

Day 21 - Inside Thatcham's army depot in 1946 (enjoy this early preview of tomorrow's Picture from the Past!)

