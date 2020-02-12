Pictures from the Past - week 5

Continuing our series of Pictures from the Past, today we're bringing you all the photographs from week 5.

These include a fantastic picture of Market Place, Newbury, when it housed the Queen Victoria memorial statue, as well as a photo of the old Woolworths and Beaties stores and the bus station in the 1970s. They've certainly all helped bring back some fond memories for our readers.

Throughout 2020 we will be posting a picture from our files every day on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.

We were so pleased with the response that we thought we would do a regular gallery on our website too - to ensure even more readers are able to enjoy them.

We hope you enjoy them and don't forget to check back every week to see the next batch of memory-making images, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see one every day.

Enjoy!

Day 29 - Newbury's Market Place when it housed the Queen Victoria memorial statue

Day 30 - Good old Woolworths! Who remembers buying pick ‘n mix in here?

Day 31 - Who remembers dropping pennies in this fountain in the Kennet Centre? Lots of wishes made and lots of money raised for Newbury Hospital

Day 32 - How different things look now. This is the Sainsbury's/police station roundabout in Newbury many years ago.

Day 33 - Newbury bus station in 1973.

Day 34 - Who remembers Beatties? This photo is from 1991. Thanks to the joys of social media, we have even been able to track down the lucky children who had won this competition.

Day 35 - I didn't grow up in Newbury but I'm reliably informed that once Sainsbury's moved and the venue became a nightclub the queues used to stretch under the ramp and along by the shops! So hands up if that was a regular occurrence on your Saturday night