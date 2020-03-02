Pictures from the Past - week 6

Continuing our series of Pictures from the Past, today we're bringing you all the photographs from week 6.

This week's pictures start with an image of the Robin Hood roundabout from many years ago. This brought back a lot of memories of death-defying journeys and treacherous driving tests for many of our readers.

Another favourite this week was of the day Mr Blobby visited the Kennet Centre.

Throughout 2020 we will be posting a picture from our files every day on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.

We were so pleased with the response that we thought we would do a regular gallery on our website too - to ensure even more readers are able to enjoy them.

We hope you enjoy them and don't forget to check back every week to see the next batch of memory-making images, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see one every day.

Enjoy!

Day 36 - The Robin Hood roundabout

Day 37 - When The Globe was The Globe before. Bartholomew Street in 1974 (apparently!)

Day 38 - The House of Toomer in the 1980s

Day 39 - Lambourn railway station

Day 40 - The Michaelmas Fair in Newbury's Market Place in the 1920s

Day 41 - Some flooding in Eastbury in 1974 (apologies for the back to front photo; we know it's wrong!)

Day 42 - Who remembers Mr Blobby coming to the Kennet Centre in 1995?