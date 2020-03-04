Pictures from the Past - week 8

Continuing our series of Pictures from the Past, today we're bringing you all the photographs from week 8.

This week's most liked photograph was the one of Northbrook Street in an age where, it was suggested!, people dressed particularly smartly to stroll down the high street.

What is your favourite photo from this week and what memories does it conjure up for you?

Throughout 2020 we will be posting a picture from our files every day on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.

We were so pleased with the response that we thought we would do a regular gallery on our website too - to ensure even more readers are able to enjoy them.

Enjoy!

Day 50 - The Halfway Inn in 1941

Day 51 - Bartholomew Street, not dated, but looking a bit more as we know it now than last week's photo of it

Day 52 - The top of Northbrook Street

Day 53 - Fisher's, High Class Fruiterers and Greengrocers in Cheap Street

Day 54 - Flooding at Newbury Railway Station in 1971

Day 55 - The Fountain - Thatcham Broadway

Day 56 - Elliotts of Newbury in 1977