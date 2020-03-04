Pictures from the Past - Week 9
Wed, 04 Mar 2020
And now it's time for week 9 of our Pictures from the Past series.
This week's photograph of the outside of the cinema in Newbury brought back a lot of memories for many of you, and readers were pleased to see the image of Victoria Park from a while ago.
Is there anything you would like to see a photograph from the past of? Let us know and we will see if it is in our extensive library - which, by the way, isn't digital, so please bear with us if we take a while to dig things out!
In the meantime, keep checking our Facebook and Instagram accounts every day to see the latest photographs in this series and the newest photos from around the district now.
Enjoy!
Day 57 - Tesco in Newbury
Day 58 - Today's picture of the (not so distant) past is of the demolition of some of St Bart's School, during its renovations
Day 59 - Outside Newbury's old cinema
Day 60 - Victoria Park, Newbury from the sky today. This picture was taken in 1984.
Day 61 - The Wharf in Newbury, looking a lot different today than it was back in 1989
Day 62 - Newbury's Broadway and London Road
Day 63 - Wheeler's garage in Newbury
