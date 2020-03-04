Pictures from the Past - Week 9

And now it's time for week 9 of our Pictures from the Past series.

This week's photograph of the outside of the cinema in Newbury brought back a lot of memories for many of you, and readers were pleased to see the image of Victoria Park from a while ago.

Is there anything you would like to see a photograph from the past of? Let us know and we will see if it is in our extensive library - which, by the way, isn't digital, so please bear with us if we take a while to dig things out!

Enjoy!

Day 57 - Tesco in Newbury

Day 58 - Today's picture of the (not so distant) past is of the demolition of some of St Bart's School, during its renovations

Day 59 - Outside Newbury's old cinema

Day 60 - Victoria Park, Newbury from the sky today. This picture was taken in 1984.

Day 61 - The Wharf in Newbury, looking a lot different today than it was back in 1989

Day 62 - Newbury's Broadway and London Road

Day 63 - Wheeler's garage in Newbury