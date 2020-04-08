Fink - Conscious Street Food - Home Delivery - This week, they’ll also be matching each meal sold with a meal donation to Newbury Soup Kitchen
Wed, 08 Apr 2020
Fink Street Food are a Newbury based social-enterprise street food, events and wedding caterer who are now delivering their homemade vegetarian mezze boxes in the Newbury and Thatcham area.
Packed full of vitamins, nutrients and bursting with colour, their boxes will brighten up even the most boring lock-down day!
