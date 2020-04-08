Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fink - Conscious Street Food - Home Delivery

This week, they’ll also be matching each meal sold with a meal donation to Newbury Soup Kitchen

Fink - Conscious Street Food - Home Delivery

Fink Street Food are a Newbury based social-enterprise street food, events and wedding caterer who are now delivering their homemade vegetarian mezze boxes in the Newbury and Thatcham area.

Packed full of vitamins, nutrients and bursting with colour, their boxes will brighten up even the most boring lock-down day!

