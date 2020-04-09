Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special offers available
Thu, 09 Apr 2020
In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic we are proud to support our customers and offer delivery to Thatcham, Newbury and surrounding areas!
ORDER ONLINE BEFORE 2PM FOR TWO-DAY DELIVERY
ON ALL ORDERS OVER £40! (EX SUNDAYS)
Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special off ers available, including:
EASTER SPECIAL - £45
Rolled Sirloin Steak plus FREE Turkey Breast Joint
Plenty for 20 BBQ Pack - £20
Burgers, Sausages, Sweet Chilli Koft as, Chicken Th ighs, Pork Loin Steaks
Large Joint Roasting Pack - £62.95
Boneless Turkey Breast, Boneless Gammon Join, Beef Topside, Boneless Pork Loin Joint
Weekly Veg Box - £25
Selection of fresh vegetables (full list online) with 2l milk and a white loaf
www.cookandbutcher.co.uk
facebook.com/cookandbutcher
We deliver to the following areas:
RG14, RG18, RG19, RG20, RG21, RG22, RG24, RG26, RG30, RG31, RG7s (1,2,3,4,5,6,8)
