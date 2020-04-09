Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special offers available

In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic we are proud to support our customers and offer delivery to Thatcham, Newbury and surrounding areas!

ORDER ONLINE BEFORE 2PM FOR TWO-DAY DELIVERY

ON ALL ORDERS OVER £40! (EX SUNDAYS)

Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special off ers available, including: EASTER SPECIAL - £45 Rolled Sirloin Steak plus FREE Turkey Breast Joint Plenty for 20 BBQ Pack - £20 Burgers, Sausages, Sweet Chilli Koft as, Chicken Th ighs, Pork Loin Steaks Large Joint Roasting Pack - £62.95 Boneless Turkey Breast, Boneless Gammon Join, Beef Topside, Boneless Pork Loin Joint Weekly Veg Box - £25 Selection of fresh vegetables (full list online) with 2l milk and a white loaf

www.cookandbutcher.co.uk

facebook.com/cookandbutcher

We deliver to the following areas:

RG14, RG18, RG19, RG20, RG21, RG22, RG24, RG26, RG30, RG31, RG7s (1,2,3,4,5,6,8)