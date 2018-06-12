Super silver for Freya

Newbury District Swimming Club’s Freya Barlow posted a personal best as she scooped a silver medal in the South East Regional Swimming Championships recently.

The event, which was held over two weekends in May at Crawley, saw the region’s top swimmers in each stroke battle it out for the medals in their age group.

Freya, who competed in the 14-years category, finished second in the 100m backstroke in a time of 1 minute 8.58 seconds.

She also finished third in her heat of the 200m backstroke, but was just nudged out of the medals in the final to come a very creditable fourth overall.

Kaleb Fox-Jones also made it to the finals of the 50m backstroke 14-years boys race, where he finished eighth in a time of 30.73 seconds.

There were also top 10 finishes for Max Maleham in the boys 11/12 800m freestyle race and Olivia Bevan in the girls 13-years 100m freestyle event.

Newbury had a total of nine swimmers qualify to compete at the age-group championships, in 26 different events. The other qualifiers were Jamie Leach, Abigail Holland, Laura Nowell, Eloise Wade and Can Tugcetin.

The event saw hundreds of swimmers from more than 80 different clubs battling it out to be the best young swimmers in the south east.

Newbury’s Ellis Dixon also qualified to compete at the Youth Championships at Wycombe Leisure Centre last month, in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

Newbury District Swimming Club is always looking to welcome new swimmers to the club. They are currently particularly keen to hear from any younger swimmers (aged 8-years or over) who would like to move to the next level with their swimming.

Based at Newbury’s Northcroft Leisure Centre, the club caters for swimmers competing at county, regional and national level.

It also boasts a very successful Masters section.

If you would like to find out more you can visit the website at www.ndsc.co.uk