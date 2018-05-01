Calling all playwrights

Reading-based RBL, the multi-award winning theatre company, is accepting submissions for its annual new writing competition, Find a Reading Writer.

The competition, which will take place on Sunday, May 13, will give entrants six hours to write a short play inspired by a stage direction given to them by the company directors.

All entries will be submitted by 4pm and read by RBL’s team of associates.

The winner will then write one of the four 20-minute plays produced at Off the Block #7, the annual event that engages more than 30 professional theatre makers from around the UK. It is held on Friday, May 25.

Company director Toby Davies says: “Off the Block is our chance to meet new professionals and to welcome back those who’ve worked with us in the past. It’s unique, is exceptionally fun and one major adrenalin shot.”

If you would like to be considered for the competition, then please email RBL at writers@readingbetweenthelines.co.uk with a bit about you and a CV by 8pm on Friday, May 11.

For tickets to Off the Block #7 at South Street Arts Centre visit www.readingbetweenthelines.co.uk