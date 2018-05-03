Newbury's The Catherine Wheel named as West Berkshire's best pub

THE Catherine Wheel in Newbury has been named Pub of the Year by the West Berkshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Lovers of real ale and cider are invited to drop by the watering hole in Cheap Street, on Monday evening to see why the ’Wheel won and to watch licensee Warwick Heskins and team presented with the award at 6pm.

The Catherine Wheel was named West Berkshire CAMRA’s Cider Pub of the Year in 2015.