You, the jury

JURY Service is a new play by local Cold Ash playwright Mike Nash and is being performed by the Hampstead Norreys Players on Saturday at their village hall.

It is about the trial of Paul Harrison, accused of murdering his wife, English actress Dame Diana Warren. Diana Warren (68) was found dead on the morning of February 15, 2017, at her London home. Initial evidence suggested a heart attack, but a forensic investigation showed she was murdered. It is a court room drama set entirely in court.

Jury Service was written with audience involvement as the prime objective. Although pantos by Hampstead Norreys Players have open communication with the audience and its comedies invite full-on bellylaughs, they wanted to perform a serious play with audience participation throughout and not at the panto level.

So for this trial, the audience will be playing the part of the jury. They will hear the evidence given by both sides, and hear the closing statements and the judge’s instructions. Then the audience will decide if the defendant is guilty or not guilty. The cast will not be aware of the jury’s verdict until it is delivered. How it ends depends on them – they decide.

Tickets are available from Hampstead Norreys Community Shop in advance at £12 or calling Avril on (01635) 201307 or on the door on the night at £14. Performance starts at 7.30pm and includes an aftershow party.