Wedding belles at Willis

With Harry and Meghan’s wedding just a few days away and THE dress soon to be revealed, Hampshire Cultural Trust has delved into the county collections to create the stunning and unique exhibition I Do! showcasing wedding dresses and associated accessories from across the last three centuries.

From a black gown to one made from parachute silk, classic 1980s Laura Ashley to simple Regency lines, this fabulous exhibition at the Willis Museum in Basingstoke shines a spotlight on brides as they prepared to say, I do!

The exhibition at the Willis Museum and Sainsbury Gallery in the market place runs until July 7.

Admission is free, although donations are welcome. The exhibition will tour to The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre from 27 July – 9 October and to The Gallery, Winchester Discovery Centre from 20 October – 6 January 2019.

For more information, visit https://www.hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk/event/i-do

A 1920s dress with train (above)

A late 19th century dress worn by a bride in mourning (above)

A 1920s bonnet in the style of a 19th century (above)

19th century shoes (above)

A nylon dress straight out of the 1960s

One of the earliest dresses in the collections cared for by Hampshire Cultural Trust, dating to the 1770s (above)