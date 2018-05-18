Royal visitor for Newbury Spring Festival
Fri, 18 May 2018
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is accompanied by Julian Chadwick, the chairman of the Spring Festival committee
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attended last night's Newbury Spring Festival concert at Shaw church.
The royal visit comes as the music festival celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Three of the countries leading musicians - soprano Ruby Hughes and cellist Natalie Clein, alongside pianist Julius Drake - performed last night as Tre Voci, in Voice of the Soul, at St Mary's Church.
For a review see next Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.
