Wines that offer the best value for money fall in the £10-£15 range

I thought I would start with a look at the actual value of wine in the bottle you have just bought. The diagram above from Bibendum, published last year, illustrates the point I want to make. There is a sweet spot in the £10 to £15 bottle range where you get a really significant value of wine without having to spend a minor fortune on the bottle. So next time you’re choosing some wine, consider trading up just a notch.

Penley Estate Phoenix Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, Australia - £15.99

The Naked Grape, Hungerford

If you can stop gazing at the beautiful intricate label, this wine just knocks you for six when you taste it. The balance of flavour, tannin and fruit is superb. What a joy.

West Cape Howe Old School Chardonnay, Western Australia - £15.99

The Naked Grape, Hungerford

The days of balanced oaked Chardonnay are well and truly back and if there ever was a wine to show you that these styles are easy and refreshing to drink, then this is it. All the way from the other side of the world and yet this tastes as though it was just straight from the barrel yesterday.

Château Le Peyrat La Chapelle, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2015 - £10.50

Hayne Hanson & Clark, Whitchurch

A blend of 85 per cent Merlot with 15 per cent Cabernet Franc, this discovery from Castillon is a great find. Mid ruby colour, aromas recall floral red berries with a touch of earthy spice. Palate is medium bodied, with good intensity of ripe fruit flavours, supple texture and a clean, satisfying finish.

Château Martignan, Médoc 2016 - £11.90

Hayne Hanson & Clark, Whitchurch

A lovely wine gives immediate pleasure. The château is located in Civrac-en-Médoc, at the top of the Médoc, north of Saint-Estèphe, where 60 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon and 40 per cent Merlot grapes have been blended to give a wine of great liveliness and finesse. Mid ruby hue, aromas are delicate and attractive, with notes of sweet red cherries. Medium bodied, this wine dances over the palate, being silkily textured and fresh to the finish.

Bodegas Lavaque Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina - Introductory offer of £8.79

The Naked Grape, Hungerford

Black in colour, this wine looks like it’s going to massively powerful, but the core of fruit is soft and juicy with a very fine blackcurrant and sweet jam flavour. An Argentine Malbec which is hard to beat for value and flavour.

Fabre Montmayou Reservado Cabernet Franc 2015 - £15.99

Laithwaites, Theale

This superb red, made from the grape most favoured by Cheval Blanc, uses all hand picked Cabernet Franc from Luján de Cuyo. Aged for a year in French oak, it’s an elegant, complex red that will make fine drinking over the next few years. Decant to allow the flavours to unfurl.

El Coto Rioja Crianza - £11.95

Innathome, Newbury

The nose is fresh and pronounced with excellent fruit concentration. The palate is clean and well balanced, with a core of strawberry fruit combined with subtle vanilla flavours from American oak. The finish is juicy and long.

Montes Alpha Colchagua Carmenère - £12.95

Innathome Newbury

Deep ruby red with striking violet nuances at the rim. Intense aromas of ripe red and black fruits on the nose, along with jam and pastry. Toasted notes from the French oak deliver great character and complexity with a light touch of vanilla and coffee, which intermingle very well with aromas of violets and sweet spices. The palate is smooth, with silky tannins and tremendous volume.

Framingham Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc - £14.95

Innathome, Newbury

Smoky aromatics, with flint, bitter lemon citrus, grapefruit and tropical hints. The palate is rich, slightly chewy, with good mouthfeel, texture and harmony. Flavours of yellow citrus, currant, papaya.

Château Sainte Marguerite, Cuvée Symphonie, Cru Classe Rosé - £19.99

The Naked Grape, Hungerford

Yes, its £20, but this is stunning. Being one of only a handful of Cru Classe wines from Provence, this wine has a head start over all the others. Organic practices contribute to the magical multi-level palate of floral juicy summer fruits. A glorious Rosé.