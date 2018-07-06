Swanning About

Monday, July 16 to Friday, July 20

Swan Upping, along the Thames

various times

www.royalswan.co.uk

Starting at Sunbury-on-Thames and finishing at Abingdon, Royal Swan Upping is a centuries-old, once-a-year tradition, when swans are marked as under the ownership of the Crown, the Vintners and Dyers livery companies or the Ilchesters of Abbotsbury.

Swan Upping plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swan and involves The Queen’s Swan Warden collecting data, assessing the health of young cygnets and examining them for any injuries. Cygnets are extremely vulnerable at this early stage in their development and Swan Upping affords an opportunity to help both adults and cygnets that might otherwise go untreated.