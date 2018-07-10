Watership Academy aims to 'serve the community musically'

Watership Brass is launching an initiative to encourage young brass and percussion players to try out playing in the band.

Many young brass players play in schools or music centre bands, rehearsing in school term times. This means many do not have the chance to play during the long summer holidays.

Watership Brass, staying true to its motto of “Serving the Community Musically”, is therefore offering the chance for young players to participate in the “Watership Academy 2018” and join the bands’ rehearsals during July and August.

This Free academy is open to all musicians at Grade 5 standard or above who are aged 13-18 years old.

The programme runs for five weeks from Tuesday, July 17 until August 14 and rehearsals take place from 7.45pm-10pm at the Sea Cadets Hall, Craven Dene, Newbury.

Places are limited and will be offered on a first come, first served basis. For more details visit the band’s Facebook page or email the Musical Director, Mark Picken, on mpicken@sky.com